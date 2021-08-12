The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

STKS stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,186. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.55 million, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37.

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,057.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $161,236.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

