The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 174,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.