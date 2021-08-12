Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading 22.2% Higher

Shares of Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 7,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 41,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

