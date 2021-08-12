ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 5.1% Higher

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.00. 2,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

