Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

TDW opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $485.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

