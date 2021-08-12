TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,353. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -364.72.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

