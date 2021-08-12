TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,353. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -364.72.
TORM Company Profile
