TotemFi Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded up 78% against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

