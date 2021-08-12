Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$44.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,826,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,434,715.72. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,005 in the last ninety days.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

