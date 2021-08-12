Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.68

Shares of Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 231438735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30.

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

