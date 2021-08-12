TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 5,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,890. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

