Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,531% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

