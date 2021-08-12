TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -34.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants.

