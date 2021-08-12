TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 389,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,400. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.05.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

