TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $674.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $624.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.41. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

