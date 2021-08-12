TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $835.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.