TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.00. 4,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.