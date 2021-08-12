Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

TIG traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.