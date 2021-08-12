Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tricida by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,906. The company has a market cap of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.