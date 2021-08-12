Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 393.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

TCDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

