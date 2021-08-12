Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Up 4.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$4.50 to C$4.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

