Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 48,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,615,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

