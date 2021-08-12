Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSE. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NYSE:TSE traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trinseo by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

