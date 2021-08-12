Truist Securiti Comments on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,628. The company has a market capitalization of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in American Public Education by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Public Education by 18.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

