TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases $29,036.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

