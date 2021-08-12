Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TSGTF opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.