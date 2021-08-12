U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,021. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

