U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

