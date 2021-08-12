Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. 519,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,168,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

