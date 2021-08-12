UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Proximus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Proximus has an average rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

