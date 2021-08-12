Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 14,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

