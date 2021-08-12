Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (UEHPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

UEHPY remained flat at $$16.39 during midday trading on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UEHPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Investec lowered Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.