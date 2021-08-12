Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:UGP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

