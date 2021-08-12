UMH Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 447.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.