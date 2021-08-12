UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UMH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

