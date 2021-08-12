Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.39

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.