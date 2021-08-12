Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of UNCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,700. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

