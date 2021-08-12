Unido EP Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $906,471.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,970,521 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.