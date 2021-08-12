Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 28,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.1% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.78. 125,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.