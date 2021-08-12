United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Acquires $12,600.00 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

