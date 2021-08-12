Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert Sells 6,917 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph Hauwert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87.

Unity Software stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 150,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion and a PE ratio of -104.61.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,428,000 after buying an additional 1,741,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.