Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

U opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -104.61.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software makes up 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

