Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 6.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.12 and last traded at $114.31. 27,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,742,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock worth $115,711,564.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

