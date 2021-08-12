VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

EGY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 151,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,123. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

