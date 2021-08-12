Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

