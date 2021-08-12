Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

