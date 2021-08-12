Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $918.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $879.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

