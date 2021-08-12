Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,460 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 101,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,031. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

