VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15,488.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 14,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.