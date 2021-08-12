VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

