VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. 106 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000.

